Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Abducting Marengo Toddler, Police Say

The Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team apprehended a Chicago man who allegedly abducted a child in Marengo on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., the Marengo Police Department issued a police broadcast informing area police agencies that Dvino E. Thomas, 34, of Chicago, had just abducted a child in Marengo.

According to authorities, Thomas was supposed to bring the toddler back to the child’s mother, but when he arrived at the residence in the 1000 block of Briden Drive, the two began to argue.

Thomas then took the toddler and fled the scene in his vehicle. The mother of the child called 911 to report the incident.

Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Deputies began to search areas where Thomas frequented in Lake County. They were familiar with Thomas, as they had previously arrested him. At approximately 11:00AM, they located his vehicle in the area of Grass Lake Road and Sunset Drive in Unincorporated Antioch.

After a short chase, Deputies were able to successfully surround and stop his vehicle in the area of Monaville Road and Avon Drive in unincorporated Lake Villa. He was taken into custody and the toddler was located safely inside the vehicle.

The child was turned over to a relative. Thomas was transported to the McHenry County Jail where he was subsequently charged by Marengo Police and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office with Child Abduction.

Thomas was out on mandatory supervised released from the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a press release.

Thomas is in the McHenry County Jail pending an initial court hearing.