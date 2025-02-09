Suspect arrested after 72-year-old woman carjacked in northern suburbs

A suspect was arrested for allegedly carjacking a 72-year-old woman on Friday in north suburban Morton Grove, authorities said.

Sergio Diaz-Siso, 30, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery as well as aggravated fleeing and eluding. According to police, at around 11:43 a.m., officers responded to the 6900 block of Dempster Street for an aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Officers arrived on the scene and determined an offender used force to remove a victim's keys from her pocket, pushed her to the ground and stole her 2009 Toyota Yaris, police said. The victim, a 72-year-old Chicago woman, had minor injuries to her head and arms.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police found the vehicle and tried to pull it over near Dempster and Waukegan roads. The vehicle was eventually located in the 9000 block of Waukegan Road, and Diaz-Siso was taken into custody without incident, police said.