Suspect Arrested After 2-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Vernon Hills

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a two-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in Vernon Hills, according to authorities.

At around 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Plumwood Lane, officers with the Vernon Hills Police Department were called about a child who had been injured by fireworks, but determined that the girl had actually been shot, according to police.

Investigators say a loaded, semi-automatic pistol had been left on a bed, and at some point, the gun discharged and struck the girl in her left arm. As of Saturday evening, it remains unclear how the gun fired. The victim sustained serious, but not-life threatening injuries, according to police.

After collecting evidence, police arrested Joseph Hatchett, 19, of Grayslake, for one felony county of reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child.