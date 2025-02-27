CTA Blue Line

Suspect arrested after 2 pushed onto CTA Blue Line tracks on Far North Side

By Sun Times Wire

Charges were pending for a person who allegedly pushed a man and a woman onto CTA Blue Line tracks during a fight early Wednesday in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The three were on a train platform in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue when an argument turned physical just before 3 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man and woman, 51 and 36, were both pushed onto the tracks by the attacker, police said.

Both were taken to Resurrection Hospital with ankle injuries and were in good condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges were pending. There was no further information available.

