Suspect Arrested, Accused in June Shooting of Chicago Police Officer

A suspect accused of shooting a Chicago police officer, leaving her in critical condition, has been arrested in Iowa, officials announced Wednesday.

According to Police Supt. David Brown, the suspect was arrested in connection with the June 1 shooting of CPD Officer Fernanda Ballesteros in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Officers with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were given information that Jabari Edwards, 28, in Burlington, Iowa, and that is where they took him into custody.

He is still in custody in Iowa, and extradition proceedings are underway, according to Brown.

The suspect will face two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“You cannot run from justice,” Brown said. “You will be held accountable, and you will face the consequences of your actions,” he said.

On June 1, two uniformed officers tried to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street, according to police.

The driver of the car then sped off, but then began to slow down, pulling parallel with the marked squad car, according to Brown. One of the occupants in the vehicle then opened fire, striking Ballesteros in the head.

The driver then fled the scene and crashed the vehicle in the 6400 block of South Bishop Street. Officers found keys to the car and a weapon, but were unable to locate suspects at the time.

Brown said that 34 Chicago police officers have been fired at so far this year, with seven having been struck by gunfire.

“Brazen attacks against our officers are unacceptable,” he said. “We won’t tolerate it.”