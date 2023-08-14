Suspect, 20, arrested for deadly stabbing in Glenview, police say

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing at a residence in north suburban Glenview, according to authorities.

Isaac Thurston was charged with one count of first-degree murder, police said. He was set to appear at a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

At around 6:36 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Glenview Police Department were called to a home in the 1100 block of Arbor Lane for a stabbing that occurred during a domestic-related incident, police said. Fire department personnel located a 50-year-old stabbing victim on scene, who was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as Perron Thurston, of Glenview, police said. As of Monday night, it was unclear how the suspect and victim were related.

Additional details about led up to the incident remained unavailable as late Monday.

The stabbing remained under investigation by Glenview police, the North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force, the Cook County State's Attorney's office and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.