More than three dozen actors from famous television shows and movie sets including Susan Sarandon, Beverly D'Angelo and more are set to descend on the Chicago area next month for FAN EXPO Chicago, the city's long-running comic and pop culture convention, organizers said Wednesday in a release.

According to officials, the convention is set to take place Aug. 10-13 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

“Convention appearances create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to meet some of their heroes,” FAN EXPO Vice President Andrew Moyes said in the release. “FAN EXPO Chicago is not only bringing fans together with these icons of our culture, but also bringing actors back together with one another with cast reunions from some of the most beloved films of all time, creating really interesting, fun, and totally unpredictable moments that you just have to be there to experience.”

The release goes onto say that actress and SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local National Vice President Michelle Hurd will also be in attendance, and added that the actors appearances at fan conventions are "approved by the union" amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"The union has released guidelines for actors attending conventions, stipulating that meet-and-greets, photo ops, and panel appearances are welcome as long as they do not promote struck work," the release said.

According to the release, several celebrities were recently added to the lineup of guests, including Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, Felicia Day and Beverly D'Angelo.

Tickets to the convention start at $22, with prices increasing Thursday. Hours of the event are 4 - 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here's a look at some of the guests that will be in attendance:

Susan Sarandon

Michael J. Fox

Barry Bostwick

Beverly D'Angelo

Anthony Michael Hall

Christie Brinkley

Dana Barron

Randy Quaid

Christopher Lloyd

Lea Thompson

Keifer Sutherland

Lou Diamond Phillips

Dermot Mulrney

Mira Sorvino

Todd Stashwick

Henry Winkler

Giancarlo Esposito

More information on guests and the convention can be found here.