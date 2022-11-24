Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones

A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving.

“In the blink of an eye I saw my life just fly past me,” said Lanissa Williams-Cole as she described the terrifying moment she had as the deadly crash took place.

Chicago police said a Dodge Charger, which had been reported stolen in suburban Markham on Wednesday, was speeding the wrong way and crashed into seven other cars in the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street.

The Charger caught fire, and both individuals inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said the accident sent 16 people to the hospital, including seven children.

“I just saw black. I heard all of this crashing and a big poof when the car blew up,” said Williams-Cole.

She says she was heading to a family member’s house for Thanksgiving festivities when she was caught up in the crash. Now, she says she feels fortunate to have been released from the hospital in time to mark the holiday with loved ones.

“Just waking up and being alive,” she said. “I could still enjoy the (Thanksgiving) dinner where there are two people that can’t.”

New details are emerging in a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least 16 others injured, seven of whom are children. NBC 5’s Alex Maragos has the update.

William-Cole’s cousin, Natonia Barrett, said they are close like sisters.

“It was difficult,” said Barrett, fighting back tears. “Because we know what it could have been.”

Barrett is now counting her blessings.

“Lanissa surviving the accident caused me to clearly see what I am thankful for,” she said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.