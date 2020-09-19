Chicago Police

Surveys Seek Input on Chicago Policing Policies

Getty Images

Chicago's police department is surveying residents on its policies, including the agency's response to hate crimes and interactions with children and people with disabilities.

The public surveys will be open for online responses until Oct. 15. Topics also include policies on prohibition of sexual misconduct, language access and interactions with religious communities.

The surveys are part of court-ordered reforms after the U.S. Justice Department found a history of racial bias and excessive use of force by Chicago police.

Local

coronavirus illinois 26 mins ago

Illinois Passes 5 Million Coronavirus Tests, Reports 2,529 New Cases and 25 Deaths Saturday

Coronavirus Indiana 43 mins ago

Indiana Reports 1,104 New Cases of Coronavirus, 9 Additional Deaths Saturday

Deputy Supt. Barbara West oversees the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform.

“In order for our policies to be truly effective, they must reflect the community’s input, feedback and shared experiences," West said.

West said the department also plans to begin focus groups on each policy this year.

Participants will be chosen at random. People interested can sign up through an online form.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us