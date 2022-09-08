Survey Marks Bears Soldier Field the Second-Most Recognizable Stadium Name

Soldier Field voted second-best stadium name in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Soldier Field was voted as the second best and second-most recognizable stadium name across the NFL, according to a recent survey.

A nationwide survey of more than 1,000 football fans found 51 percent were able to name Soldier Field as the home of the Chicago Bears. That equals more than almost any other NFL team's stadium.

Lambeau Field was the only other stadium name to beat out the Bears.

Soon enough, however, the Bears will leave Soldier Field to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team is having an informational community meeting on Thursday to discuss the organization's plans to build a new stadium and "multi-purpose district" around it.

Soldier Field, while iconic and a historic landmark recognized across the nation, is not a serviceable field for the Bears. It's the smallest stadium in the NFL, despite being in the third largest city and sports market in the country.

It's grass has also been a perennial issue for the team, until recently head coach Matt Eberflus requested the organization install Bermuda grass to better suit the team.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city have made several attempts to keep the Bears from departing to Soldier Field. Nonetheless, the team has consistently shot them down, displaying their commitment to move to Arlington Park.

"While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field," the team said in a letter about Arlington Park.

