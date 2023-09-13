Surveillance video shows burglary suspects shattering glass door, burglarizing Logan Square shop

A dispensary and two smoke shops across different Chicago neighborhoods were burglarized overnight police said, with at least one of the incidents caught on surveillance video.

In at least two of the incidents, the suspects were seen exiting a white KIA SUV before breaking and entering the retail stores, authorities said.

The first incident took place at approximately 12:57 a.m. in the 600 block of West Roosevelt in the South Loop According to officials, two suspects wearing hoodies exited a white KIA SUV and shattered the glass front door of a dispensary. After gaining entry to the shop, the suspects fled with unknown merchandise, police said.

The second incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. in Logan Square, at the Vape Up Smoke Shop near the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Ave. Surveillance footage there captured three suspects wearing hoodies also exiting a white KIA SUV before shattering the glass front door of a retail smoke shop. According to officials, the suspects gained entry and fled the scene with a safe and a cash drawer.

The third incident took place at 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue near North Mayfair. According to police, two suspects shattered the glass front door of a retail smoke shop. After gaining entry, the suspects fled with a cash drawer and other unknown merchandise.

No one was in custody in any of the three incidents and detectives are investigating, police said.