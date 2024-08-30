Surveillance video shows burglars using chain attached to pickup truck to break into Chicago gas station

Chicago police are investigating after burglars broke into a gas station in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood utilizing a chain tied to a pickup truck before stealing an ATM.

According to authorities, the brazen burglary occurred at around 2 a.m. Thursday, when a group of at least four men pulled into the parking lot of a Citgo gas station located at 7600 S. South Chicago Avenue in a black pickup truck, first using a tool to open the first set of doors before utilizing chain tied to the truck to dislodge the iron set of gates.

Once inside, surveillance video shows the men ripping an ATM out of the floor before loading it into the pickup truck and fleeing the scene southbound on S. South Chicago Ave., all within the span of less than four minutes.

"It’s costing us more, and more, and more and more," manager Rodney Walker said.

He said his business is likely out more than $10,000 between the ATM and its contents, the broken doors and broken frame.

It's also not the first time it's happened.

"This door here is a metal door, it’s the very first time they broke into the building," Walker said. "They came in with crowbars and everything, opened it up, they broke in and took the ATM."

Walker said they broke in through the roof another time.

“It’s just terrible. It’s terrible," he said. "There’s nothing it seems we can do about it.”

He said they've already made changes to the alarm system, upgraded and added cameras. But with the group still on the loose, they're at a loss.

"We don’t know what to do. It’s happening everywhere, not just here. It’s everywhere and it’s a shame," Walker said. “The reason they’re doing these crimes is they know if they get caught and go to jail, they’re going to get right out.”

According to police radio calls, officers were first dispatched while the burglars were still inside the store, though the suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation and no one is in custody.