Surveillance Video Captures Uptown Armed Robbery In Broad Daylight

Neighbors are on high alert after reports of more than two dozen armed robberies in recent weeks on Chicago’s North Side. One of the attacks was caught on surveillance video in the Uptown neighborhood.

The 30-year-old victim was walking on Broadway near Belle Plaine Avenue when police said she was held at gunpoint in broad daylight. The attack happened around 11 a.m. Monday, police said.

Surveillance video shared with NBC Chicago captured a dark colored car pulling up. Police said two men got out of the car and approached the victim. Video shows her pushed up against the building as the robbers rummage through her pockets then take off with her stuff.

Police said the victim told investigators one of the men fired a shot in her direction. Video shows her dropping to the ground as the men ran off. The men jumped back into the car that initially dropped them off.

Police data shows this robbery was just one of more than 45 cases reported in the 19th District since early November.

James Cappleman, the alderman of the 46th Ward, told NBC Chicago in a statement that video of the incident was taken from a business camera that’s part of the Office of Emergency Management and Communication’s Private Sector Camera Initiative.

Residents and business owners can link their cameras to the city’s network allowing agencies to access the feeds in emergency situations. The alderman said the video was turned over to police.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area just hoping the robbers are caught before they can hurt someone else.

Area Three detectives are investigating.