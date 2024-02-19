Surveillance video captures brazen daylight attack in Portage Park

Jarring video from a surveillance camera captured the moment a woman was attacked by thieves in the city's Portage Park neighborhood.

The attack was reported at around noon on Monday in the 5400 block of West Pensacola Avenue, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals jump out of a vehicle and attack a woman as she walks down the sidewalk. A struggle ensues as the victim attempted to fight off the attackers, while they try to grab hold of her purse.

They eventually get away with her purse and take off.

As of late Monday, whether the suspects had been taken into custody remained unclear.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago police or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com