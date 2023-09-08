Surveillance video captures brazen carjacking, attack in Chinatown

Surveillance video shows the moments an innocent man was attacked by three women in broad daylight during a carjacking near his Chinatown home.

The frightening incident unfolded at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday along 22nd Place near Wentworth Avenue.

"They hit me and then they hold me, took my car keys, and I fight with them," the victim recounted.

Footage shows the 61-year-old wobbling to regain his footing after initially being attacked then going to the passenger door to get control of his car. The brazen suspects then went back to the car, grabbed what appeared to be a metal pipe and chased him down.

Moments later, the suspects took off in the victim's vehicle, nearly running him down.

"He’s minding his own business parking the car, and beat up by three women," community activist Dr. Kim Tee said. "This is ridiculous."

The victim, who is an Uber driver and relies on his vehicle to earn an income, now isn't able to work. Raul Montez Jr., a Chicago community activist, on Friday announced a $3,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Activists said they're especially angry that such a violent incident has happened again, explaining a similar crime took place last year. A man suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was beaten during a carjacking in the 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue in April 2022.

Residents are asking for more surveillance cameras and an increased police presence in the area, insisting they cannot be under attack again.

"I hope my case can help with the whole street," the victim said.