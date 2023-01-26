Surveillance Footage Released in Hit-and-Run Death of 93-Year-Old Woman

Police have released new surveillance images of a vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday evening.

A community alert was issued Thursday evening for a 2008 silver Porsche Cayenne with license plate number CZ60617. Police said the driver fled after striking the victim in the 300 block of S. Laramie Avenue.

“I got to know her about three years ago,” said neighbor Thelma Ramsey. “My heart is just so heavy for her family, for her daughter. I just can’t believe she’s gone.”

Ramsey lives at the corner near Laramie and Gladys Avenues and said the victim killed was her friend.

“My heart is just so heavy,” she said. “Just to be out there by herself going to the post office to mail a letter they told me.”

Investigators said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. The victim was walking in the crosswalk. The driver of the silver Porsche Cayenne was going northbound on Laramie. Another vehicle was waiting for the victim to cross, but investigators said the driver of the silver Porsche couldn’t wait, drove into the bike lane and around the vehicle and struck the victim.

“Everybody’s always in a hurry to go nowhere,” said neighbor Antoine Veal.

Investigators said the driver of the Porsche Cayenne kept going and left the victim in the middle of the street. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital but did not make it.

“I mean why not stop? Why not stop?” said Veal. “I mean it could have been your mom, it could have been your aunt, it could have been you.”

Veal and other neighbors described the intersection as dangerous and now deadly saying drivers are constantly speeding and blowing through stop signs.

“I just wished I could have seen her one more time,” said Ramsey. “I know it won’t do no good. I wish I could have helped her some way.”

If you recognize the vehicle involved you’re asked to call investigative unit at 312-745-4521.