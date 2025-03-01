Support for small businesses in Chicago urged during ‘Economic Blackout'

Some consumers across the Chicago area took part in a national protest on Friday by boycotting major retailers and corporations for 24 hours.

The “Economic Blackout” comes after companies including Walmart, Amazon, and Target rolled back their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I think that consumers really are speaking with their dollars,” said Nikki Bravo, Momentum Coffee co-owner. “They want their businesses where they’re shopping and spending their money to look like and represent the folks that they love and care about in their particular communities.”

People have been stopping into Momentum Coffee in the South Loop. The owners told NBC Chicago they’re serving more than just coffee by pouring back into their community.

“We build in communities all over the cities, particularly in under-resourced communities. We realized part of the problem is the mindset behind the values of ones dollar,” explained Tracy Powell, Momentum Coffee co-owner.

Across the U.S., consumers are staging a boycott to showcase their buying power, going after major companies for scaling back their DEI programs and policies.

“When you roll back those opportunities for individuals, you directly impact community,” said Storie Devereaux, Stoviink Creatives co-founder. “Because you don’t think about it in the capacity of how those people work, what they do, how they get their food, how they get their earnings.”

“They definitely need to make sure they’re embracing everyone and our opinions no matter,” said Courtney Woods, Da Book Joint co-owner.

A new survey of more than 1,300 consumers conducted by Numerator shows that 42% of consumers said it’s very or extremely important that they buy from companies that align with their personal values. Meanwhile, 63% said they have stopped purchasing from a brand or retailer due to disagreements with their polices and that 25% are considering it.

“It just shows solidarity, it shows who’s listening, who’s paying attention,” said Tovi Khali, Stoviink Creatives co-founder. “It shows what we can do if we just get together in numbers.”

The women behind Pen and Paper: A Joint Creative near East 69th Street and South Stony Island Avenue hope to grow their wellness and bookstore as the movement continues.

“This is the beginning, it’s not a one-day thing and go back to business as usual,” said Fr. Michael Pfleger, St. Sabina Church. “No, no, no this is the beginning to send the message that you’ve reached our insult level and we’re fighting back.”