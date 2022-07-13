Super Bowl Champ Slams Bears: ‘This Roster Sucks. It's the Reality of It'

Super Bowl champ slams Bears: 'This roster sucks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' offseason plans are not up to standard for ESPN analyst and former Super Bowl champion Keyshawn Johnson.

"This roster sucks," Johnson said on ESPN. "It's the reality of it. There are no players there. Think about it, they only got 2-3 players that can probably start for another team and that's it."

Back in October of 2021, Johnson delivered a similarly themed message about the then front office's construction of the roster around Justin Fields saying the front office is, "not doing anything to give Justin Fields the opportunity for success. They don't know what they are doing.

Newly hired general manager Ryan Poles has outlaid a clear-cut plan for the Bears this offseason. Sign "prove-it" players to the roster on low-cost, short-term contracts to prepare for next offseason.

Reason being, the Bears are clearing out their roster (Khalil Mack trade, Allen Robinson) and developing the front office's first round of draft picks, highlighted by Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker and Velus Jones Jr.

The Bears also recently made a low-risk move by trading a seventh-round pick in 2024 in exchange for New England Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry last Tuesday to further evidence this plan.

Nevertheless, it won't be enough for analysts or fans at the moment, seeing as the Bears are destined for a losing season behind a below-average roster.

Time heals all wounds. Hopefully, the Bears start to heal those wounds next offseason with a conglomerate of cap space to dive into free agency.

