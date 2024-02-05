Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2024: Here's who is singing the National Anthem and other pregame performers

The "Queen of Country," Reba McEntire, will sing the National Anthem, but she isn't the only one performing during pregame festivities

By Matt Stefanski

NBC Universal, Inc.

While Usher will deliver the halftime performance at Sunday's Super Bowl, the R&B legend won't be the only famous singer to make an appearance.

Just before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the most highly anticipated football game of the year, country music legend Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," McEntire wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. Commonly referred to as the "Queen of Country," the singer and actress is one of the most successful female recording artists in history and responsible for at least 25 No. 1 hits.

McEntire won't be the only one to deliver a performance before the big game.

Rapper and singer Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful" and musical artist Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as part of Super Bowl LVIII's pregame lineup.

The entertainment will be accompanied by American Sign Language performances. Actor Daniel Durant will sign the national anthem, model/dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful" and actor/choreographer Shaheem Sanchez will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," as well as the halftime show.

