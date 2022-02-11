Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch, Odds, Halftime Show Performers and More

Football fans from all across the country will descend on SoFi Stadium this Super Bowl Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

It'll be the second time in history the game will be played at the home stadium of one of the opponents. For the Rams, that means the pressure is on.

Here's everything you need to know about the big game, including how to watch, background of both opponents and details of the highly-anticipated halftime show.

How to Watch

Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.

For those looking to stream the matchup, there are multiple options.

The Super Bowl can be be streamed live on Peacock’s premium tier as well as the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Peacock is available on Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Fire TV and more.

Cincinnati Bengals: What to Know

Cincinnati has an opportunity to win because of their second-year quarterback, Joe Burrow. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow has set the NFL world ablaze since returning from a catastrophic knee injury suffered during his rookie campaign.

Cincinnati is one of 12 NFL teams that currently don’t have any Super Bowl titles on its resume. To date, the Bengals have appeared in and lost two Super Bowls, with their most recent performance coming back in 1988.

A loss against the Rams on Sunday would give the Bengals the second-most appearances in Super Bowl history without a victory, trailing only the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills who both have four such appearances apiece.

Los Angeles Rams: What to Know

The franchise has been to four Super Bowls previously, last appearing in a Super Bowl in 2019 in a loss to the New England Patriots. A win over the Bengals would mark the first Lombardi Trophy for the Rams since 2000, when Kurt Warner led the team to a victory over the Tennessee Titans.

With the first Super Bowl set to be played in shiny, new SoFi Stadium, Jim Everett talks about why it's a standout among other NFL stadiums.

But while Warner won’t be walking through the Ram’s locker room doors on Sunday, Los Angeles are in good hands with Matthew Stafford under center, according to NBC Sports. Stafford, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, has been a revelation for the Rams since his trade from the Lions last offseason.

Who's Going to Win?

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorite to win the Super Bowl with -198 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cincinnati Bengals have +166 odds to win.

Halftime Show and Other Performances

While the big game is the focus for many, others will tune in solely for the star-studded musical acts featured in the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all headline this year. The five artists have a combined 22 number one Billboard albums and 44 Grammy Awards.

Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the 2022 national anthem ahead of kickoff. Another Gammy-nominated artist, Jhené Aiko, will sing “America the Beautiful” prior of the anthem.

Fans got a taste of the NFL at the Super Bowl Experience during media week and were able to put their skills to the test.

Unique Flyover

Before the game begins, a first-of-its-kind flyover will soar over Southern California.

Five aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service are scheduled to fly over SoFi Stadium at the end of the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight is a nod to the armed service branch’s evolution from the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1947.