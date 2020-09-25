Sunshine, Temperatures in the Mid-80s on Tap for Saturday

It's already fall, but at least part of the weekend will feel like summer.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with anticipated highs around 85 degrees and partly sunny skies, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Things are expected to cool down in the evening as temperatures are set to be in the 70s.

While Saturday's slated to be dry, that's not the case for Sunday.

Rain is expected to begin in the afternoon, lasting through the evening hours in the Chicago area. Daytime temperatures will likely be in the 70s, with temperatures in the 60s in the evening hours.

As for the work week, it looks like there will be quite a few rainy days.

Showers are expected through Thursday, when rain will likely make way for mostly sunny skies.