Summer in Chicago is a filled with a lot of things, and lathering on sunscreen is most certainly one of them. Another? Sunburn, unfortunately. According to experts, it's not always from a lack of trying.

Tossing a can of spray sunscreen in your beach bag may feel convenient, or may even be less messy than carrying around a bottle of white, goopy lotion. But that's only as long as you apply it correctly.

"Most often times that I see a sunburn, I ask the person, did they use sunscreen? And it is almost always 'I used a spray sunscreen,'" said Dermatologist and Chicago Derm Institute founder Dr. Jordan Carqueville. "I think the biggest challenge is using it correctly. I don't think everyone uses it correctly."

According to Carqueville, "adequate coverage" when applying sunscreen is key. But coverage and application looks different when it comes to sunscreen in a spray can -- and so does how much you should be putting on.

"Typically, when you're using a lotion, you're using about a shot glass amount for the whole body," Carqueville said. When applying a spray however, it's much more challenging to get the amount correct.

How much sunscreen should you be using?

"For spray sunscreen, it's really hard to get that accurate quantity," Carqueville said. "So most people are not using enough. And that's when we see the burns."

So, what exactly is "enough" when it comes to spraying the sunscreen on? It depends, Carqueville said.

Some sprays are thicker and need to be rubbed in. Others are thinner, with an alcohol or chemical-base, making the amount harder to see, Carqueville said, adding that the the thicker products are preferred as they usually contain a mineral component.

"You should see a sheen on you," Carqueville said. "But it's hard to quantify."

The other challenge spray sunscreen can present, Carqueville said, is the chance of it being ingested, especially as parents attempt to apply it to their perhaps wiggly children.

"When the parents are putting them on, there's a greater chance of breathing with these products and these chemicals that we don't really intend for them to be internal," Carqueville said.

Where and how you apply it matters

Spray sunscreen is best applied outdoors, Carqueville said, or in "well-ventilated areas."

"Our main goal is use these correctly," Carqueville said. "Don't inhale them, don't spray your face. Put them on in an adequately ventilated room."

Another factor that can come into play when applying spray sunscreen, especially outdoors, is the wind.

"There was an article that came out of Australia in 2021 that said just a typical low windy day on the beach, 79% of the sunscreen was lost to the air when applied in a normal fashion," Carqueville said. "So we know that even in a mildly windy area...you lose a lot of product."

According to Carqueville, a can of spray sunscreen should be held about one to two inches away from the skin when applying, "so that you are not losing it to the wind."

Sunscreen alternatives

For those who don't tote cans and containers of sunscreen around, Carqueville's "biggest suggestion" -- especially for families with young children -- is sun-protective clothing that includes SPF and rash guard.

"I think it's ideal for families and children because you don't have to wrestle getting them on sunscreen on them and reapplying every two hours," Carqueville said. "So this is the most effective way, is getting good shade, some protective clothing and also just really broad spectrum hats."

What SPF number is best?

According to Carqueville, the SPF -- or sun protection factor -- number in sunscreen to look for should be 30 or above.

"When you look for 30 and above, you know that you have 97% of the sun's rays filtered out," Carqueville said. "If go for the higher ones, that's fine. You're not getting that much more benefit. But 30 and above is usually a recommendation."

Ingredients to look for — and to watch out for

Mineral sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide can help with sensitive skin, Carqueville said, adding that many mineral sunscreen come in a tinted form, creating a smoother look.

Certain ingredients found in chemical sunscreens, like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, are banned in certain states as they have been known to damage coral. Additionally, in 2021, many spray sunscreens were recalled due to a contaminant called Benzene, a chemical known to be harmful to humans.

Mineral or not, the best course of action to take is to apply sunscreen correctly, experts say.

"My biggest advice is to find a product that you like, use it correctly and use it often," Carqueville said.