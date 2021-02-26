Sunny, ‘Spring-Like' Conditions Expected to Arrive in Chicago This Weekend

After weeks of piercing cold, sunshine and warming temperatures are expected to arrive in the Chicago area this weekend.

Wind gusts and cloudy skies increased throughout the region Friday afternoon with temperatures expected to fall to the mid 30s but the evening hours.

Light rain showers with a mix of snow are expected to begin around 7 p.m. Friday and end by sunrise Saturday morning.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, temperatures could warm to the low 50s on Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies and "spring-like" conditions to the region.

Areas to the north of Chicago will likely see highs in the upper 40s, whereas areas further south can expect highs in the low 50s.

On Sunday, partly sunny skies continue across the region with highs in the low 50s, according to the latest weather reports.

To start the week, a cold front is expected to move through the area, causing temperatures to drop to the low 40s Monday then rising to the upper 40s by Tuesday.

Most of next week will likely remain clear with the next chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.