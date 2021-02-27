Sunny, ‘Spring-Like' Conditions Expected to Arrive in Chicago This Weekend

After weeks of piercing cold, sunshine and warming temperatures are expected to arrive in the Chicago area this weekend.

According to NBC 5 meteorologists, temperatures could warm to the low 50s on Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies and "spring-like" conditions to the region.

Saturday morning began with areas of fog and light showers across the area with skies expected to clear by mid-morning for sunny skies.

Areas to the north of Chicago will likely see highs in the upper 40s, whereas areas further south can expect highs in the low 50s, making Saturday the warmest day of 2021 to date.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clouds increase overnight leading into Sunday, with a few showers possible in some areas, forecast models predict. Lows could drop to the low 40s to mid-30s.

On Sunday, partly sunny skies will likely continue across the region with highs in the low 50s, according to the latest weather reports.

To start the week, a cold front is expected to move through the area, causing temperatures to drop to the low 40s Monday then rising to the upper 40s by Tuesday.

Most of next week will likely remain clear with a chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.