Sunny Skies, Possible Storms to Develop Late Tuesday

After a warm Memorial Day weekend, temperatures will likely remain high to start the workweek, but scattered storms could cover the area by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday morning began with sunny skies, but clouds are likely to cover the area in the late morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures could reach upper 80s Monday, with 70s along the lakefront.

As a warm front moves in, scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop in isolated areas across Chicagoland.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but likely to cause heavy rain and strong winds where they occur. Any storms will likely end early Tuesday night.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, Chicago should remain partly cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Warm temperatures around low to mid 80s with high humidity will likely move in Wednesday, as storms could develop throughout the day.

Thursday will likely see the heaviest rainfall and storms as a cold front approaches, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.