Sunny Skies, Pleasant Temperatures on Tap for Saturday

It will be a sunny and pleasant start to the weekend in the Chicago area, as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-60s and low-70s areawide.

After a cool star to the morning, the region will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day Saturday, and that is expected to remain the prevailing trend through much of the weekend, according to forecast models.

The northern suburbs could see a widely scattered shower or two Saturday, but things will remain dry for the most part after several rounds of rain during the work week.

High temperatures will settle into the low-60s near Lake Michigan, and will climb into the upper-60s and low-70s through the rest of the region.

Sunday will bring more of the same for Chicago area residents, but Monday will be a different story, with scattered thunderstorms and slightly warmer temperatures on the horizon. Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures climb back into the 80s, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast again on both days.

