Sunny skies, pleasant temperatures expected Sunday in Chicago area

A room full of screenwriters couldn’t come up with a better script for the Chicago area’s weather on Sunday, with sunny skies and pleasant conditions expected to wrap up the weekend.

According to forecast models, humidity will remain on the low side Sunday and into Monday, and temperatures will follow suit, only rising into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will also die down a bit after a gusty Saturday, but dangerous swim conditions are still expected for part of the day along Lake Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

Otherwise, things will remain calm for several days in the area, with highs rising slightly on Monday and heading into Tuesday. After readings reach the low-80s on that day, a weak cold front will slip across the area, dropping temperatures for the middle of the work week.

In fact, Wednesday’s highs could struggle to reach 70 degrees in some locations, but a warm-up will slowly build in along with a dome of high pressure in the Great Plains and the upper Midwest.

That dome of high pressure will not only make for a dry Labor Day weekend, but it could also make for some hot conditions once again. According to extended forecasts, the mercury could rise back into the low-90s by Saturday, though the humidity isn’t expected to be quite as ferocious as it was last week in the Chicago area.

