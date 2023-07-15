Sundays on State returns this summer with July, August dates

Chicago’s loop is welcoming its interactive summer block party back to the city's iconic and historic State Street this summer. The one-of-a-kind block party provides an opportunity to enjoy art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping and local attractions - and there’s only two days to catch it this summer.

Hosted from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on July 16 and August 13, Sundays on State will take over State Street from Lake Street to Adams Street and feature a variety of entertainment. The July 16 lineup includes performances by Trinity Irish Dancers, the Joffrey Ballet, Nathan Graham Band, The Claudettes, Parranderos Latin Combo and more.

This weekend's July 16 block party will also host food vendors from hotdogs from Chicago’s Doghouse, to Greene Machine LLC’s organic smoothies, teas and coffees.

The street fest will require closure of State Street between Lake Street and Adams Street. Those routing to the event can enter "N State St & E Lake St, Chicago IL, 60601" into GPS for directions.

Whether taking public transportation, biking, driving, using cabs or ride hail, or walking, you can find how to get to the Loop here. Discounted Sundays on State parking can also be booked in advance with Millennium Garages.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1000 Loop staycation package. More information can be found here on the Sundays on State website.

If you're interested in helping at the event, volunteer information can be found here. Outside alcohol is not permitted during entry and bags will be searched upon arrival.