Three locations of Chicago-based Home Run Inn were slated to wrap up operations on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the pizzeria company confirmed to NBC Chicago that it will close its location in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, as well as locations in suburban Berwyn and Melrose Park.

“As we look to the future, we are making thoughtful decisions to ensure we continue delivering the best possible experience,” Gina Perrino Bolger, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, said.

According to the company, the decision was made to focus on locations where the company owns the land the restaurants sit on, and to continue investing in new menu items and market research. The restaurants were expected to close their doors on Sunday, according to a report from Crain’s Chicago Business.

Suburban locations in Hillside, Darien and Bolingbrook will remain open. Chicago locations on Archer Avenue and 31st Street, as well as allocation in the Beverly neighborhood, will also remain open, as will the company’s licensed store in Chicago’s Midway Airport.

The original Home Run Inn tavern opened near 31st and Kildare in the 1920’s, according to the company’s website, and the company’s iconic tavern-style pizza made its way onto menus in the 1940s.

While the company does operate brick-and-mortar restaurants, a large portion of its revenues come from frozen pizzas, which were unveiled in the late-1960s.