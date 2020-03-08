Chicago Forecast

Sunday Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures on Tap for Region

A weather system will move into the area by Monday, bringing steady rain and slightly lower temperatures

CHICAGO – JUNE 17: Partial view of Chicago Skyline as photographed from the Chicago Lakefront in Chicago, Illinois on June 17, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Chicago area residents may have lost an hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, but Mother Nature is making up for it with a spectacular day of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures.

The average high on March 8 is 43 degrees, but the city will blow past that number mid-morning and will see high temperatures reaching all the way into the low-to-mid 60s, according to forecast models.

Breezy conditions will accompany the massive warmup, but mostly sunny skies will keep things nice and warm for residents to enjoy outdoor activities.

Later in the day, clouds will begin building into the region, setting the stage for rainy conditions on Monday. Low temperatures overnight won’t dip too far, registering in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but highs Monday will only reach the mid-to-upper 50s as a weather system moves into the region.

Some areas could see an inch or more of rain with the storm system, as steady rain is expected to fall throughout the day Monday.  As winds shift with the storm moving out early Tuesday morning, a few snowflakes are possible, but the system will eventually move out of the region and bring back partly cloudy conditions for Tuesday.  

