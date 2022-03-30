Summerfest: When Is the Festival and How Can You Buy Tickets?

Summerfest kicks off in just a few months and will feature popular artists like Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Aldean and the Backstreet Boys.

The nine-day festival will run for three weekends, from June 23-25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7-9, organizers announced.

Tickets are already available to purchase, from single-day to amphitheater passes, here. General admission is $25, while a 3-day pass is $50. A power pass or 6-day pass are at least $100 or more.

Summerfest organizers noted that all tickets and passes will be able to be printed off or downloaded to cell phones 48 hours before the festival.

Milwaukee's festival will also include performances from Steve Aoki, 2 Chainz, Cordae, Portugal. The Man, Charli XCX, Milky Chance and more, according to the full lineup.

Smith siblings Jaden and Willow are booked for separate gigs at the festival, with Jaden performing June 24 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and Willow scheduled for June 30 at the Generac Power Stage.

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan are locked in for a headlining set June 25 inside the amphitheater, while Atmosphere, Ann Wilson of Heart and Phil Vassar will close out the night across various outdoor stages.

Here’s a look at the full lineup: