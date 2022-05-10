Summerfest Adds Over 40 New Headliners Including The Band CAMINO, Remi Wolf and The Wailers

Milwaukee's biggest music festival, Summerfest, has added more than 40 additional headliners to the already huge lineup, with over 100 performances set for the three weekends.

Artists like The Band CAMINO, Remi Wolf, Zach Bryan, Stone Temple Pilots, Lupe Fiasco and The Wailers are now scheduled to perform at the nine-day music festival, which will spill into three weekends from June to July.

Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Jason Aldean and Backstreet Boys are also among the performers who will don the stages at Summerfest, as well as Steve Aoki, 2 Chainz, Cordae, Portugal. The Man, Charli XCX and Milky Chance.

Smith siblings Jaden and Willow are booked for separate gigs at the festival, with Jaden performing June 24 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and Willow scheduled for June 30 at the Generac Power Stage.

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan are locked in for a headlining set June 25 inside the amphitheater, while Atmosphere, Ann Wilson of Heart and Phil Vassar will close out the night across various outdoor stages.

Here’s a look at the full lineup.

The festival will run from June 23-25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7-9.

Milwaukee will house 12 stages of live music, as well as local food and drink stands and immersive experiences for concert-goers, according to the website.

A variety of tickets, from single day to amphitheater passes, are available to purchase here.

As of early May, there's no mask requirement at the festival, nor a need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. However, Milwaukee World Festival noted that organizers "will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines."