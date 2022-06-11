Summer Warm-Up to Hit Chicago Next Week With Heat Indices in Low 100s

Chicago is about to start feeling a lot more like summer.

After a cooler weekend of temperatures in the mid-70s, a heat wave is expected to roll in across the area starting Monday.

According to the latest forecast models, Monday will see highs in the 80s, near 90 degrees, and partly sunny skies with some isolated showers.

Those warm temperatures will increase more on Tuesday, as highs reach the 90s. As of this weekend, the heat index Tuesday could be in the low 100s.

Another hot and humid day is expected Wednesday with highs again in the 90s and a heat index in the low 100s. However, Chicagoans could feel a little ease by Thursday.

Mostly sunny, Thursday will have highs in the upper 80s, forecast models show.

Before then, showers and storms are headed to Chicago this weekend.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Saturday will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers moving in during the afternoon. An Isolated storm is also possible.

On Sunday, the Chicago area will likely have some isolated showers in the morning with an isolated storm possible, then a partly sunny afternoon.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid-70s.