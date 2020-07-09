Summer Sports Camps Suspended at Lake Zurich High School Due to Coronavirus

Summer sports camps at Lake Zurich High School have been suspended after multiple student athletes tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message to families posted on the school’s website.

Football, poms and baseball camps started Monday. It is unclear how many student athletes tested positive for the virus.

Lake Zurich Community School District 95 said after completion of the first day of camp on Monday, multiple student athletes were tested and self-reported positive results for the virus. Additionally, the district said other students did not pass the temperature/health screener to enter camp, indicated illness following participation in on of the camps, and others were in close contact with students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials said all participants of the camps have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Lake County Health Department said in a press release that it is seeing more coronavirus cases among teenagers and young adults in the past two weeks and that youths are just as likely as adults to get and spread the virus.

The Illinois High School Association allows camps to gather in groups of up to 50 coaches and students until Aug. 9. But new guidelines still needing state approval would restrict physical contact and put a greater emphasis on wearing masks.