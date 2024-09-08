Summer returns to Chicago area this week, with pleasant Sunday on deck

Sunday is going to be a bright and sunny day in the Chicago area, with warm temperatures returning to the forecast after a taste of fall this weekend.

Low temperatures will slowly rise out of the 40s to start the day Sunday, but by afternoon things should be downright pleasant, with readings in the low-70s across the area with plenty of hazy sunshine to go around, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Monday will see more sunshine, but the big difference will be the temperature, as readings will rise into the low-80s across the area in a return to more summer-like conditions. That will be above normal for this time of year, when highs are usually in the upper-70s, and that pattern is going to remain in place for quite some time.

In fact, temperatures may even crack 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday, with low humidity helping to make things slightly more pleasant in the city and suburbs.

Temperatures will cool slightly Friday and into the weekend, dipping back into the low-to-mid 80s, but a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could potentially impact Chicago’s weather into the weekend. If an area of low pressure develops into a full-fledged tropical storm, it could push into the region by Saturday, bringing some rain and cooler temperatures along with it.

The track of that system will become more clear in coming days, with any potential impacts still days away from being fully forecasted.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news, information and forecasts.