Summer Festival Guide: Here's Chicago's 2022 Lineup

Festivals are ramping up to take over the Chicago area this summer. Be it food, music, arts or culture, the city plans to offer a blend of all.

As Illinois and Chicago eased their health and safety guidelines Feb. 28, festivals are billed to return to a scope not seen in the past two years amid the pandemic.

Here are the festivals announced we currently know about in chronological order:

Maxwell Street Market

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Established and budding vendors will hit the Maxwell Street Market from April 3 through Dec. 18, bringing both artistic and cultural vibrancy to the city.

The festival is a long-standing Chicago tradition enriched with crafts, resale houseware and clothing, live music and street food.

KCON

KCON, a global celebration of Korean culture and music, is returning with its first in-person event in two years, this time branching into a new city: Chicago.

The festival will step off its 2022 run in May with events aimed at commemorating the festival's reemergence from the pandemic along with its 10-year anniversary.

During the festival, fans will get a taste of Korean culture with opportunities to explore and interact with K-pop, K-beauty and K-food from May 20-21 at the Rosemont Theatre located just outside the city.

While tickets and lineups are set to be announced at a later date, “performances from the biggest acts to groups” can be expected, organizers said in a release. More information is available here.

Ravinia Festival

Suburban Highland Park is scheduled to open its park for live music throughout its three venues this summer.

The performance series will feature more than 100 concerts, featuring artists like Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley, and run from May 20 to Sept. 18, organizers said.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return once again for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.

Click here for the full summer lineup. Tickets will go on sale May 4.

Summer Camp

Tapping in for the 21st time, Summer Camp will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Chillicothe from May 27-29.

The lineup includes Umphrey’s McGee, Zed’s Dead, Whethan and Moe. among others.

Tickets are available for purchase now with prices and packages ranging. Click here to purchase.

All attendees, according to the festival’s website, are encouraged to be vaccinated “to curb the coronavirus pandemic” and enjoy the weekend.

Sueños Festival

Sueños is stepping into Chicago for the first time, bringing with it Reggaeton and Latin music artists J Balvin, Ozuna and more throughout Memorial Day weekend from May 28-29.

The festival is open to those ages 18 and older and will feature a main stage, multiple bars, Latin food vendors and a Ferris wheel in Grant Park.

There is currently a low inventory of tickets remaining, according to the website, with two-day general admission passes going for $275 plus fees. More ticket information can be found here.

Organizers said proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be required to enter the event, though official details will be announced at a later date.

Do Division Street Fest

The festival highlights local retailers and artists with its annual event on Division Street in West Town. This year, the festival will run from June 3-5.

Boutiques will participate in sidewalk sales and the Do Fashion event, in which their work will be presented on a runway show, and live music will be performed throughout the weekend.

Family-friendly activities also will be packed into the festival, such as a petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting. More information is available here.

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

The annual cultural celebration in Lincoln Park returns this year to serve up authentic food, music, dancing and family fun.

From June 3-5, visitors can experience the "famous hospitality of the Greek culture," according to the website. While the entertainment lineup has yet to be announced, the food line-up includes gyros, moussaka and more.

57th Street Art Fair

After composing an online gallery in 2021, the 57th Street Art Fair will mark its 75th anniversary with an in-person event presenting nearly 200 artists, live music and food from June 4-5.

Visitors can walk the streets of Hyde Park to view and shop the original works of the festival's featured artists. More details about the festival will be posted here as the event date nears.

Chicago Blues Festival

Get a feel for the Chicago-born blues at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion from June 9-12.

After a two-year hiatus, the city-staple festival will return to its regular programming with a pre-pandemic size-and-scope event filled with a diverse cast of music rooted in the long-standing blues tradition.

For over 40 years, the festival has welcomed fans to tune in for free.

Andersonville Midsommarfest

Back for the first time in two years, the Andersonville Midsommarfest rings in its 56th year of celebrating the neighborhood's Swedish culture and history.

The festival will be held June 10-12 with incorporations of live music, vendors, food and free activities.

Over 50 music and entertainment acts will be on queue to perform, including Sixteen Candles, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press, The Prince Experience and Dos Santos. The full entertainment line-up will be posted later on the website.

A $10 admission donation is suggested by organizers. The proceeds from sales will benefit the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce, along with several local non-profit organizations.

Taste of Chicago

The world's largest food festival just so happens to be a Chicago summer staple. From city specialties to international creations, the Taste of Chicago samples a variety of flavors.

The festival will feature pop-up events in three Chicago neighborhoods June 11, 18 and 25. Later from July 8-10, the festival will host a bite-sized version of the classic lakefront event with over 30 eateries and food trucks showcased each day.

Vendor information will be released as the event nears. Visit here for more details.

Old Town Art Fair

The festival will return this year from June 11-12 in the heart of the Old Town Triangle.

Over 200 nationally acclaimed artists will gather to display their work for an estimated 10,000 attendees at the outdoor festival. A garden walk, live music, food court and activities for children also will be available.

Pre-registration is open now here.

Summer Smash

The festival brought by Lyrical Lemonade, an Illinois-made multimedia company, announced it will run it back in Chicago from June 17-19.

Lineup information will be posted soon, according to a Tweet, but a limited quantity of discounted blind pre-sale passes are for sale now on the festival's website.

Over 75 artists, including A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee and Baby Keem, performed at the Douglass Park Golf Course for last year's festival.

Taste of Randolph

The Taste of Randolph will bring big names to its 25th culinary exposition from June 17-19 in the West Loop.

More than 16 restaurants can be expected to sample their flavors alongside an array of artists performing on the festival's two stages.

Entrance to the festival is free, though organizers suggest a $10 donation.

Chicago Pride Fest

The weekend before the city's pride parade takes place, the Chicago Pride Fest sets off celebrations June 18-19 on Halsted Street.

Access to live music, over 100 creative vendors, drag shows, pet parades and food will all be mixed in as the festival's main events.

A $15 donation is suggested by organizers. More information can be found here.

Ravenswood on Tap

A stretch of Ravenswood Avenue, also nicknamed "Malt Row," has earned a reputation of housing a diverse craft brewing community. The festival will spotlight the local cast of breweries over a two-day event filled to the brim with drinks and music.

Visitors can flavor brews from KOVAL Distillery, Urban Brew Labs, Dovetail Brewery and others from Malt Row, while also enjoying activities, live music and local food throughout June 18-19.

Proceeds from the festival will support the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce, Ravenswood Community Council and other local organizations.

Click here for the full list of vendors.

Michelada Fest

The festival calls all michelada enthusiasts to its fourth annual cultural celebration, which will spill over three days this summer.

From June 24 -26, Chicago's first and only michelada festival will showcase a variety of micheladas, food and music.

Tickets, lineup, vendors and other details will be announced soon, according to an announcement. Three-day presale passes are for sale now at $75 here.

Organizers of the family-friendly festival said attendees may be subject to vaccination, testing, masking or social distancing requirements. More information will be released closer to the festival date.

Logan Square Arts Festival

Following a two-year hiatus, Logan Square’s festival plans to return from June 24-26.

The festival will incorporate two stages of live music, food and drinks to celebrate the neighborhood's diversity and raise money for local non-profit organizations with a "renewed focus on creating a one-of-kind experience," according to the website.

Pride in the Park

Pride in the Park will take over Grant Park with an outdoor festival in June.

While the lineup has not been announced yet, a series of national and local artists can be expected to take the stages from June 25-26.

Tickets start at $90 for an individual two-day general admission pass.

The festival “will follow all currently city of Chicago health guidelines” and post wellness updates as the celebration nears.

Summerfest

Justin Bieber, Jaden and Halsey will don the main stage at Milwaukee's popular festival, which will spill over three weekends from June to July.

Summerfest will highlight over 1,000 performances, 12 stages, food, drinks and interactive activities throughout June 23-25, June 30 to July 2 and July 7-9.

A variety of tickets are available to purchase here. Additional lineup information will be released at a later date.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival is set for its return to Union Park from July 15-17 with headliners like The National, Mitski and The Roots.

By bringing back a few of its original headlining groups alongside several newer acts, the festival will pay an ode to the “rising indie class.”

The festival is working with local officials “to create the safest possible environment” and will release further health guidelines when they are available.

Single-day passes are on sale starting at $99 plus fees, and three-day passes are available starting at $399 plus fees. For more ticket information, click here.

Country Thunder

Fans can return to Country Thunder’s stomping grounds in Wisconsin’s Twin Lakes for headliners Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young and Lee Brice.

The 16-act festival will take place from July 20-23, offering attendees single day, weekend and camping passes.

Starting at $225 for a general admission four-day ticket, passes are available to purchase here.

Wicker Park Fest

The festival, which aims to reflect the rich music and cultural heritage of Wicker Park, will span from July 22-24.

Year after year, the festival draws in a crowd with its lineup of local food, arts and crafts and retail vendors. Though the musical talent has not be released, a cast of indie artists can be expected. Click here for more details.

Lollapalooza

Crowds can hit Grant Park to catch artists perform at Chicago’s biggest music festival from July 28 to 31.

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day are slated to headline Lollapalooza, with Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals and Big Sean among others also billed to perform at the festival.

Four-day tickets, which include options for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and hotel packages, now are available on Lollapalooza’s website. Single-day lineups and tickets will be released at a later date.

Organizers noted that health and safety policies — such as negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination — may be required for the event, similar to last year. Details of any necessary measures will be announced ahead of the festival.

Jeff Fest

Also known as the Jefferson Park Arts and Music Festival, Jeff Fest is ringing in its 21st anniversary from July 29-31.

The festival offers a spread of tunes, food and activities for all ages throughout its grounds. Further details will be released on the website closer to the festival date.

Chinatown Summer Fair

Chinatown's neighborhood street festival will run from July 30-31.

A lion dance procession will kick off the festivities and be followed by performances from Asian artists. Kung fu demonstrations, samplings from local restaurants, arts exhibits and more events will be held throughout the weekend.

While the full entertainment schedule will drop at a later date, a breakdance competition, K-pop entertainment and a dumpling eating contest are all locked in to take place. Click here for more details.

Windy City Smokeout

The outdoor country music and BBQ festival will give fans a taste of headliners like Sam Hunt and Miranda Lambert, as well as dozens of local and national BBQ pitmasters and restaurants.

Windy City Smokeout is scheduled to get underway outside the United Center from Aug. 4-7, and a variety of tickets are available for purchase now.

More information on the festival's lineup can be found here, while the food and beverage lineups have yet to be released.

While organizers “are unable to dictate what COVID-19 protocols will look like,” they will work with the city and release details as the event nears, according to the website.

C2E2

Chicago Comic and Entertainment Exposition, the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest, invites entertainment fans of all kind to the McCormick Place from Aug. 5-7.

A band of celebrities, exhibitors, comic artists and literary authors will gather throughout the weekend. Fans can interact with top exhibitors, autograph sessions, panels, screening rooms and other exclusives.

All attendees must wear face masks and those over the age of 5 must be fully vaccinated. A virtual program with access to panels is available for purchase to those who are unable to attend the event in-person.

Guest panelists include Ariel Diaz, Dante Basco, Nick Spencer and more. The full line-up can be found here. Single day, three-day, digital and VIP passes are for sale now here.

Northalsted Market Days

The live music street festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community is set to take place Aug. 6-7.

Over 250 arts and crafts vendors, food and drink, dancing and sponsor booths also will deck North Halsted Street for the festival.

The festival is free to attend with a $15 suggested donation, which will be used to support local non-profit organizations and fund community projects. Click here for more information.

Illinois State Fair

Pop singer Demi Lovato will hit the Illinois Grand Lottery stage alongside at least six other popular artists in August.

So far, the additional headliners announced range in genre from country, pop, reggae to rock: Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn, TLC and Shaggy, Jon Pardi and Disturbed are billed to perform in Springfield throughout Aug. 11-21.

On top of the music, the fair will include activities fit for all ages from petting zoos to exploration with "Conservation World," a 30-acre tract of rolling hills and woodlands.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Edison Park Fest

Edison Park's street festival, which functions as a fundraiser and community celebration, will hit the neighborhood from Aug. 12-14.

The festival features a handful of attractions, including a craft fair, live entertainment, various games, a dog show, beer gardens and a kid’s zone.

There is a $5 optional donation to attend. Proceeds from the festival go toward funding maintenance projects, annual events and small businesses in the area.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

Grant Park Music Festival

The festival is holding shows 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 15 through Aug. 21.

The lineup consists of musical mixes of contemporary compositions and classical favorites, including Beethoven's Eroica Symphony, Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty and Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 2.

Events also include Independence Day celebrations and shows such as Lights on Broadway show and Cirque Goes to Hollywood with live aerialists.

Ruido Fest

Barring a remote festival in 2020, Ruido Fest has brought a class of Latin alternative music to Chicago's Union Park since 2015.

The festival is set for Aug. 19-21 this year with Los Fabulosos Cadillacs headlining the first night. The band initially was listed to perform as part of the festival's star-studded lineup in 2021, but COVID-related reasons forced them reschedule.

More artists will be announced in the spring. Three-day passes are for sale now starting at $129.99 here. Single day tickets will be released at a later date.

Ribfest Chicago

Annually over the course of three days, Ribfest Chicago serves, on average, 50,000 pounds of pork to more than 60,000 attendees.

For its 22nd year, the festival will smoke up the streets of Lincoln, Damen and Irving Park from Aug. 19-21, inviting BBQ masters in the area to compete for the title of “Best Ribs” and “People’s Choice.”

The festival also hosts two stages that spotlight original music from local and national indie acts.

Chicago Air and Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show will take flight over the shores Lake Michigan for the first time in two years.

In light of the pandemic in 2021, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels put on a reimagined, solo demonstration. This year, a full force is expected to soar the skies from Aug. 20-21.

Taste of Greektown

A mix of Greektown businesses and food vendors will fill foodies up with flavors of Greek dishes from Aug. 26-28.

Greek artists and dance troupes will perform throughout the weekend, and attendees can participate in various activities like a gyro eating contest.

Further details will be announced on the website closer to the festival date.

Sacred Rose

Illinois is making room for another summer festival, this time bringing Sacred Rose to its grounds in suburban Bridgwood from Aug. 26-28.

Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey’s McGee and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead are among the artists listed to headline the indie-rock bill.

The full lineup can be found here. Tickets will be released on the festival’s website March 21.

Chicago Jazz Festival

Having started in 1974 as the city's first festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival has a rich history that runs deep with the city.

The festival was lulled into a hiatus the past two years because of the pandemic, but will return in full swing from Sept. 1–4 at Millennium Park.

Admission for the festival is free. More information can be accessed at the city of Chicago's website.

ARC

After debuting in 2021, ARC is no longer a rookie to Chicago’s festival scene.

ARC will ring dance music throughout Union Park over Labor Day weekend for a newly-expanded three days instead of two from Sept. 2-4.

The festival’s lineup includes Adam Beyer x Cirez D, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, DJ Tennis and Skream among others.

Three-day passes are on sale now starting at $279 here.

North Coast

North Coast also is kicking off Labor Day celebrations from Sept. 2-4.

Located at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago's Bridgeview neighborhood, the festival will spotlight electronic artists.

Illenium, Diplo, Kaytranada, Armin van Buuren and Madeon will be joined by a handful of others on the lineup.

Tickets for the 17-years-and-up event are on sale now. An updated health and safety guideline will be released prior to the festival.

Riot Fest

Riot Fest is locked in to bring alternative, punk, metal and hip-hop artists to Douglass Park from Sept. 16-18.

The festival has been trickling out its lineup, with the announced artists so far including My Chemical Romance and The Original Misfits.

Three-day tickets are on sale now, starting at $199.98 plus fees.

Organizers launched a merchandise fundraiser in support of Ukraine in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations supporting the country. According to its website, the festival currently has raised $65,000 for the cause.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is scheduled to commence Sept. 24 in the place of its namesake.

Limited information is available for the 2022 event, as organizers of the two-day festival will release them on the website once September nears.

Last year’s free festival presented 30 bands across 14 stages and welcomed over 15,000 people.