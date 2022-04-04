Summer Expected to Be ‘Brutally Hot' With Big Thunderstorms, Farmers' Almanac Predicts

This upcoming summer is expected to be remembered for one thing across the nation: its heat.

The Farmers' Almanac released its summer forecast prediction, saying the Midwest will likely be warm with some rain showers big thunderstorms on tap.

As the Summer Solstice marks the start of the season on June 21, areas around the Great Lakes and the East Coast are expected to start seeing storms, according to the almanac.

By the mid to later part of July, most of the nation is expected to experience "brutally hot" conditions, with many temperatures reaching the upper 90s and over 100 in some spots.

"August will continue to be blistering hot over the central and western states, but after mid month, the worst of the heat should thankfully be behind us," the almanac said.

In September, a cool air should sweep through areas around the Great Lakes and the East Coast, causing temperatures to tilt towards "seasonably warm."

Though there could be some major storms, the almanac predicted that areas around the Midwest will likely receive a normal amount of precipitation overall this summer.

NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists have warned people, however, to be wary of long-term weather predictions. For Chicago's 10-day forecast, click here.