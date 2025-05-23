It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend in Chicago -- and officials are warning residents of a number of street closures, heightened traffic and the possibility of large crowds.

With numerous events like the Sueños music festival, Chicago's Memorial Day Parade, AC/DC at Soldier Field and more, there will be no shortage of reasons residents and visitors might hit a road block.

"Motorists in the areas where events are happening should be prepared for heavy traffic and possible reroutes," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said. "There will be some street closures in effect for larger events to ensure public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand at select events citywide to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic."

The large events include the following:

AC/DC at Soldier Field: May 24

Sueños Fest: May 24-25

The Belmont/Sheffield Music Festival: May 23-25

The Soldier Field 10-Mile and 10K: May 24

Ridge Run and Parade: May 26

Chicago's Memorial Day Parade: May 24

Chicago will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade down State Street Saturday. The event, which "honors all men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country," is set for a wreath laying ceremony at 11 a.m. in Daley Plaza, followed by a parade down State Street from Lake to Van Buren, which steps off at noon. Street closures are anticipated throughout the parade.

The popular music festival Sueños Fest in Chicago's Grant Park will offer live music from Buckingham Fountain Plaza to Lower Hutchinson Field and is expected to draw large crowds for the annual event. The 18-and-older fest will take over an area from Michigan Avenue to Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road to Jackson.

Street closures for the fest include:

Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Jackson

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue

Add to that, Chicago's beaches officially open for summer and Navy Pier's iconic fireworks return.

NBc 5's Kye Martin said drivers looking to avoid backups will want to avoid the city's lakefront if possible due to the large number of closures and crowds anticipated.

Security measures will be in place across the city, officials said, with police planning for large deployments across the holiday weekend.

The heightened security comes as the city braces for what has historically marked a violent weekend and as officials continue to raise concerns about so-called "teen takeover" events. Last year, at least nine people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded over the long holiday.

Beyond the events, the Illinois Tollway is anticipating record travel for the holiday weekend. An estimated 8 million vehicles are expected on the state's tollway system between Friday and Tuesday, according to the agency.

"Our road crews will be out in force during the holiday weekend to provide prompt help to drivers whose vehicles become disabled on our system," the Tollway said. "We’re also urging drivers to protect themselves, other drivers and emergency responders by following posted speed limits, especially in work zones, and by putting away their phones so they can focus on driving safely.”