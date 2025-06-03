An entire campus is stunned after 20-year-old DePaul soccer player Chase Stegall suddenly died this week.

Stegall, who played for the school’s men’s soccer team, “passed away unexpectedly” in a residence hall on the school’s Lincoln Park campus on Monday, school officials said.

Police were called to the residence in the 2300 block of Kenmore Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, where Stegall was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, with a death investigation and autopsy both pending.

Izaiah Coleman, a teammate of Stegall’s and his roommate, shared his stunned reaction after the tragedy.

“I’m very shocked,” he said. “I didn’t think it was real. I was waiting for him to be like, to come in through the door.”

Coleman described his roommate as one of the most positive people he had ever met in his life, and said that he hopes to allow that mentality to impact the way he moves through life now that his friend is gone.

“He’s like ‘you’ve got so much to live for,’” he said. “He just told me all the time ‘you can’t be negative about these things.’ So that’s something to move forward. Now that he’s not with me physically…I just have to live with a smile on my face, just like Chase did.”

The university has offered counseling services on campus this week after the tragic death.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and Head Men's Soccer Coach Mark Plotkin said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."