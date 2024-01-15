Chicago Weather

Subzero temperatures take toll on workers across Chicago area

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago’s frigid temperatures are taking a toll on cars and homes, and those who work to keep the city moving are facing a daunting challenge as that weather continues.

O’Hare Towing Service says it has responded to more than 1,400 calls in the last 24 hours for people whose cars won’t start or became stuck, and they expect that number to rise.

“It’s all hands on deck,” owner Bill Gratzianna said. “Trucks don’t start, everything’s been parked, and they had a couple good days to get frozen solid and snowed in.”

Between snowy spinouts and frozen engines, Gratzianna says his employees have been working around the clock.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I expect even more (calls),” he said. “Internally, we canceled days off. We extended all our guys shift to 12-to-14 hour shifts.”

Gratzianna suggests motorists keep blankets and extra layers of clothing in their cars, and to start the engine of the vehicle throughout the day if it isn’t being driven. Keeping a half a tank or more of gasoline can also keep condensation from freezing inside the vehicle.

Firefighters are also facing their own challenges, between fires and plumbing catastrophes, like the one that caused pipes to burst inside a restaurant in Lincolnwood.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

Travelers still stuck in Chicago after winter storm, bitter cold snap

Back of the Yards 2 hours ago

Woman dies, suspect in custody after Back of the Yards shooting

“With these temperatures, it can wreak havoc on pipes in any kind of residential or commercial building,” Battalion Chief Bryan Graham said.

Tips to avoid issues with the pipes in your home can be found here.

Temperatures are expected to climb back above zero degrees on Tuesday and even higher on Wednesday and Thursday, with a return to highs in the 30s and 40s slated for next week.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us