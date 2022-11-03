Suburban Woman Planning To Live In Her Van To Raise Funds, Awareness About Homeless Families

This weekend, hundreds of people in DuPage County will give up their beds and sleep outside to raise awareness of homelessness.

For Veronica Horton, the cause is personal and deep. Thirteen years ago, Horton found herself homeless with two small children.

“One day I was making breakfast, the next day I was touring homeless shelters and we eventually moved into Lazarus House,” Horton said. “Homelessness can happen so quickly. It is not always gradual thing. For me it was instant, and I didn’t expect it. It happens to many families.”

Starting Friday, Horton will start live in her van to raise $35,000 to support Bridge Communities. She’s a case worker at the DuPage County non-profit that helps families experiencing homelessness.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

She plans to live in her van for as long as it takes to raise the money.

This weekend, hundreds of people in DuPage County plan on spending the night outside to raise money and bring awareness to the issue of family homelessness as part of Sleep Out Saturday. If you would like to make a donation, please visit Bridge Communities.