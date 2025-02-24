Suburban woman dies after son attacked her with a sledgehammer: Prosecutors

A suburban Burr Ridge woman died two days after her son attacked her with a mini sledgehammer, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Oscar Rodriguez, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the killing of his mother, Virna Rodriguez, prosecutors said. Oscar Rodriguez appeared at a court hearing on Monday, where a judge denied pre-trial release.

According to authorities, officers with the Burr Ridge Police Department were called to the family's home on Friday evening in the 9100 block of South Madison Street, where they observed Virna Rodriguez sitting on the ground with a significant wound to the left side of her head.

At the time, Virna Rodriguez was vomiting blood and bleeding from both her head and nose, prosecutors said. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead as a result of her injuries on Sunday afternoon.

During the investigation into the incident, a person who was inside the home at the time said she initially heard Virna Rodriguez scream. When she went to find out what had happened, the individual saw Virna Rodriguez sitting at the table bleeding, with her son standing behind her.

Oscar Rodriguez then noticed the woman and chased her upstairs, prompting her to lock herself inside a bedroom. He then broke into the bedroom, at which point the woman locked herself in a bathroom. Oscar Rodriguez briefly banged on the bathroom door before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

He was taken into custody by Illinois State Police in the hours following the incident.

While processing the scene, police officers located a mini sledgehammer in the bushes along the front sidewalk with what appeared to be blood. The snow around the hammer was also covered with what was believed to be blood.

Oscar Rodriguez's next court appearance was scheduled for March 13.