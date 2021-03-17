Suburban Woman Dies After Pushing Her Husband Out of Way of Speeding Truck, Officials Say

A suburban woman was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night, but not before saving her husband’s life by shoving him out of the way of the speeding car.

According to the Kane County Coroner’s Office, Katarzyna Kurek-Polk, 37, was in a vehicle with her husband late Monday night when they stopped to check on a motorist who had run off the road near the intersection of McLean Road and Route 20 in Elgin.

Authorities say the couple was standing along the roadway when a truck came speeding towards them.

Kurek-Polk apparently shoved her husband out of the way of the speeding vehicle, and she was struck by the truck, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word of any charges in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.