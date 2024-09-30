Suburban teen ID'ed as victim in shooting near Illinois State campus

A suburban 18-year-old has been identified as the person killed in a shooting during a “pop-up party” near Illinois State University’s campus over the weekend.

According to the McLean County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Oak Lawn resident Randall Glass.

Glass was one of two people shot as police were working to disperse a party near ISU’s campus in the Bloomington-Normal area on Sunday morning. Authorities were on-scene when gunfire rang out in the 300 block of North University.

When officers located the victims of the shooting, they found Glass and another 18-year-old man, both of whom had been shot multiple times.

Glass was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and the other victim remains in critical condition.

Neither victim in the case was affiliated with Illinois State University, according to ISU police.

No further information was immediately available.