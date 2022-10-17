Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities

A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said.

The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening.

Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the high school around 6:18 p.m. for an "unconscious" 17-year-old boy. When fire officials arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the teen, who was taken to Edwards Medical Center, where he died.

A cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Naperville North was hosting the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association over the weekend, where Moshi was performing.

"IL-ACDA is saddened by the loss of this beautiful person who loved to sing," President of IL-ACDA Laura Coster wrote on Facebook. "Our condolences to his family, the students, the directors, and to... students in the Leyden district."

Moshi was a student at Leyden High School in District 212. Family members said he planned to attend college in Indiana next year.

"This loss impacts our entire Leyden community," a spokesperson for the school told NBC Chicago in a statement. "Our students and staff are grieving and our focus is on their well being. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to a trusted adult and our Student Services department is available to provide support. We are also asking everyone to look after each other during this difficult time."

Further details surrounding what happened weren't immediately known.