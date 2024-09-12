Suburban teen charged with bringing loaded handgun into high school

A 14-year-old was charged with bringing a loaded gun into a high school in west suburban Lombard on Tuesday.

A student at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St., notified a security guard that he found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a boys’ bathroom about 2:15 p.m., according to the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

Lombard police traced the gun to the home of another student in Glendale Heights, prosecutors said. The teen was questioned and arrested on suspicion of bringing the gun into the school.

The teen was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in a school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

“I would like to commend the student who did the right thing and brought this matter to the attention of authorities,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

“With the school year just beginning, I want to make one thing perfectly clear: DuPage County law enforcement, school personnel and our residents have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case. Furthermore, any threats of violence, or perceived threat of violence, will be taken extremely seriously, fully investigated and, if charges are warranted, prosecuted.”

A judge ordered the teen held, with a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 16.