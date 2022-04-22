Suburban Teen, a Diana Award Winner, Accepted Into 18 Universities

Last summer, NBC 5 first told you about 17-year-old Jui Khankari, of Oak Brook, who received the coveted Diana Award for her work in building an artificial intelligence platform for youth.

We caught up with the teenager, a senior at Hinsdale Central High School, as she tours all 18 universities she was recently accepted to.

The colleges include Harvard, Yale, Princeton, MIT, Columbia, Stanford, Northwestern, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth and the University of California...just to name a few.

“I have favorite parts about each of the schools, and I really wish I could spend a year at each of them,” Khankari said. “I guess I’m still in shock and disbelief.”

But if you look at her resume, you wouldn’t be.

Khankari is in the top 2% of her class. She also scored a perfect 36 on the ACT admissions exam.

She’s still working on her non-profit, AInspire project that has now gone international, creating a downloadable curriculum to teach others about AI.

Khankari was also one of 150 Coca Cola scholars to receive a $20,000 scholarship.

“I would really love to use AI to solve a current healthcare problem that is plaquing society,” said Khankari. “Just try to give your best at whatever it is that you’re trying to get through.”

