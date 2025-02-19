Suburban suspect denied bail in crash that killed Glenview police officer

A 23-year-old Cary man will remain behind bars after being charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Glenview police officer.

At a detention hearing Tuesday, Christopher Lopez was visibly distraught, facing a judge for the first time since a fatal crash on Sunday.

According to Barrington police, Lopez, who was driving a 2020 Kia Forte, was traveling in the northwest lanes at 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest Highway when he veered into the southeast lanes.

Lopez then struck the vehicle driven by Glenview Police Officer, Robert Fryc, 43, who was on his way to work.

According to court documents, Lopez “had previously been drinking at a banquet hall with friends and was on his way home” at the time.

Prosecutors say he “travelled at an apparent excessive rate of speed across all three northbound lanes of traffic, through the intersection, over the center median, and into the oncoming southbound lanes of traffic.”

“The impact of the defendant’s vehicle was so great that it forced the victim’s vehicle across the right turn lane and into the snow-covered sidewalk.”

Prosecutors say the crash was captured on surveillance video, and a nearby, uninvolved car also captured the aftermath on dash cam video. That driver called 911.

According to court documents, Lopez submitted to standard field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking multiple alcoholic beverages before driving. He also submitted a preliminary breath test, which revealed a BAC of .059.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“An inspection of the defendant’s vehicle revealed an open bottle of tequila and a water bottle containing suspect alcohol from the front passenger-side floorboard. A pill bottle with suspect cannabis residue was also found on the front passenger seat,” according to those documents.

Prosecutors say at a hospital, a blood test revealed a converted BAC of .031.

Lopez’s family filled several rows in the courtroom.

His attorney, Alex Ktenas, described his remorse to the judge, saying he immediately tried to help the victim and stayed on scene. Ktenas called the incident a tragic accident.

“Obviously distraught that he’s remanded back into custody, but he’s happy to have his family there as moral support,” said Ktenas after the hearing.

“It’s a very tragic and unfortunate situation.”

Lopez was denied bail and will be back in court on March 14. He has 14 days to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Visitation for Officer Fryc will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025 from 3pm to 8pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 9am for a prayer at Glueckert Funeral Home. After the prayer, there will be a procession to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 434 W. Park Street, Arlington Heights, Illinois for a mass at 10am.

When the mass concludes, there will be a procession to St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, Illinois where Officer Fryc will be laid to rest.