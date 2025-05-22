A suburban substitute teacher has been charged with battery and child endangerment after reports from parents surfaced that she had chased, choked and hit a student and injured another inside a fourth-grade classroom another after becoming angry.

The charges come one day after parents at a school board meeting for Country Club Hills District 160 pressed for answers from the school and police, who had provided few details about the events that transpired.

The incident occurred at Meadowview Intermedia School in Country Club Hills on May 16. While police confirmed to NBC Chicago last week that a report had been filed, the department did not respond to repeated requests for more information.

Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that charges has been filed against substitute teacher Cheryl Moore. According to the police report, Moore turned herself into law enforcement, and is expected to appear in court June 3.

A letter obtained by NBC Chicago circulating among school parents last week described the alleged incident as "serious," saying it took place in full view of the classroom in front of others. The letter also said the school didn't notify them of the incident, and they only learned about it from their children.

During a press conference held by parents at the school last week, Country Club Hill School District 160 Supt. Dr. Duane Meighan spoke briefly, confirming that an "incident" had occurred.

"There was an incident involving a student and staff member from a third party group that we actually work with," Meighan said. "The events and description highlighted on social media are not accurate. This particular staff member will not be returning. and the safety of our students continue to be our priority."

When asked by NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres if there were cameras inside the school that captured the incident, Meighan declined to provide more information.

At the press conference, parents described what their children told them about the incident, saying one student was chased through a hallway and into a classroom. Another student was hurt, parents said, when the teacher allegedly pushed and knocked over classroom furniture, leaving him pinned in a corner.

During the school board meeting this week, parents said their children feel afraid to come to school.

"He is fearing for his safety," Jessica Camacho, a parent of one of the students injured said at the school board meeting earlier this week. "He has nightmares. I have to be up all night with my child."

Country Club Hill School District 160 Supt. Dr. Duane Meighan, who was present at the meeting Tuesday, declined to speak about the events.