For the first time, Illinois has a state mushroom, thanks in large part to a group of students from Chicago's western suburbs.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 3514 into law in August. The bill designates calvatia gigantea, commonly known as the "giant puffball," as the official state mushroom of Illinois.

The mushroom can be found throughout the entire state and is safe to interact with and to eat, according to the bill.

Elementary students at Prairie School of DuPage came up with the idea while learning about state symbols.

"I was really into mushrooms then. I wanted to ask, 'Is there a state mushroom?'" said 6th grader Charlotte Digangi.

When she found out there wasn't, a research project was born.

"I wanted to make sure there was a state mushroom because it shows the importance of all animals and plants," said Digangi. "It's kind of inspiring because I never thought this would all happen. It just kind of hit me, 'Oh, this is happening now.'"

The students began by collecting data on mushrooms on their campus. Then, they surveyed scientists and came up with a list of nominees. After a primary election narrowed down the list to two, there was a general election.

The group then requested a sponsor for their project. Sen. Seth Lewis agreed to facilitate the legal process.

"Getting involved early on and understanding how government works, how society works, it’s incredibly important. If we want to have a productive society in which we’re all a part of, we have to get our youth involved early," said Lewis, who represents the state's 24th district. "These kids will remember this experience for the rest of their lives."

The bill passed both the Illinois Senate and House unanimously in May.

To celebrate their accomplishment, the two dozen students involved visited the Field Museum on Tuesday to see the giant puffball mushrooms up close and learn more about fungi.

"Everybody really liked how if you were to kick the giant puffball, it explodes and all the spores go everywhere, so new mushrooms can grow," said 6th grader Rory Zownorega.

"I'm feeling very happy and proud," said 4th grader Erin Gogliotti.